Child spotted on camera facilitating father in stealing motorcycle  

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a child is spotted on camera in a Lahore neighbourhood facilitating his father in stealing a motorcycle, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Samanabad area of the city and the CCTV footage of the incident showed the father and the son duo walking casually in a street as the latter examines locks of the motorcycles parked in the lane.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After locating a two-wheeler parked without a lock by the child, the man could be seen reversing it and taking the motorcycle away.

Lahore city has witnessed a surge in criminal incidents previously and as many as 295 incidents of street crimes and robberies were reported in the first month of 2021. In the last 10 days of January dacoities worth Rs50mn were reported.

Other cities of the country have also witnessed a surge in street crimes and a recent report highlighted that more than 50,000 incidents of street crime have been reported in Karachi during the first eight months of 2021.

According to police, most of the street crime incidents involved motorcycle snatching, followed by mobile snatching and four-wheeler snatching incidents.

Read More: LAHORE POLICE BUST GANG INVOLVED IN THEFT OF MOTORCYCLES

During eight months of 2021, the citizens in the most populous city of the country were deprived of 34,181 motorcycles, 14,578 mobile phones, and 1,268 four-wheeler vehicles during the ongoing year.

The officials said that 54 people lost their lives while 458 people sustained injuries during the street crime incidents in the city.