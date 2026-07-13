Child harasser arrested after pistol discharges in his waistband

LIAQUATPUR: An alleged child harasser was injured after his pistol accidentally discharged while he was attempting to evade arrest in Liaquatpur, Rahim Yar Khan district, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident followed a case in which the suspect harassed a minor girl within the jurisdiction of City Police Station, Liaquatpur.

Police said a team launched an operation to arrest the suspect, identified as Ghulam Muhammad Gorgij, after District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Ali Samo took notice of the incident and ordered his immediate apprehension.

As officers moved to arrest him, the suspect allegedly attempted to draw a pistol tucked into the waistband of his trousers. During the attempt, the weapon accidentally discharged, with the bullet striking him in the genital area, police said.

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The injured suspect was taken into custody and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police said further legal proceedings are underway.

According to the police spokesperson, CCTV footage from the area shows the suspect engaging in inappropriate behaviour toward young girls walking through Farid Colony, Street No. 3, after which the children can be seen running away in fear. The footage also allegedly shows the suspect following them.

DPO Irfan Ali Samo said police would continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against crimes involving women and children, adding that those responsible would be brought to justice.