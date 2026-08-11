Child kidnapping attempt thwarted by traffic police in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi traffic police proved their mettle by foiling an attempt to kidnap a young girl near Port Qasim Mor on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Traffic police arrested the culprit while he was traveling in a mini container loader carrying the child.

According to police, the perpetrator abducted the child from Chamra Chowrangi, adding that officers intercepted and stopped the vehicle after hearing the child’s cries for help.

The rescued child was identified as Aliya, daughter of Bahadur, the traffic police added.

The accused was attempting to kidnap the child away in his cargo mini-truck, which has also been taken into custody by the police.

The traffic police subsequently handed over both the suspect and the child to the Shah Latif Town police station for further legal action.