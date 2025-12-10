Child killed in third heavy traffic accident in Karachi

KARACHI: A four-year-old child was run over by a water tanker in the Farid Colony area of Orangi Town on Wednesday, marking the third such heavy traffic accident of the day, ARY News reported.

The Child was died on the spot while the police apprised that the accident occurred in the limits of Police Station Momin Abad in Faqeer Colony area.

The police stated that the child identified as Sufiyan.

On the other hand, the tanker driver ran away from the scene while the police have taken custody of the tanker.

Earlier in the day, a motorcyclist lost his life after being struck by a tanker in Karachi.

The accident took place near Surjani’s Four Chowrangi, where a tanker hit a motorcyclist that resulting in his death on the spot.

Rescue teams arrived promptly and transported the victim’s body to a nearby hospital. Enraged bystanders reportedly set the tanker on fire, while traffic police and local law enforcement intervened to manage the situation.

Authorities have pledged to implement stricter traffic control measures across the city to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

In the second mishap by the heavy traffic, a couple were critically injured after and a dumper hit their motorcycle near Sher Shah bridge.

The couple were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi after the accident.

As per the police the dumper diver fled the spot along with the dumper.

Earlier on December 5, a food delivery rider lost his life after being hit by a speeding trailer in Karachi.

The accident took place near Karimabad Bridge when a trailer hit with a motorcycle, killing a young food delivery rider.

Rescue authorities identified the deceased as 27-year-old Shabbir.

Police have taken the trailer driver into custody and impounded the vehicle. Legal proceedings are underway, and the body has been handed over to the family after completion of formalities.

Local residents have expressed concern over the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in Karachi, calling for stricter safety measures to prevent such incidents.