Child killed in Karachi after eating poisonous laddus meant for dogs   

KARACHI: At least one child has been killed while five are said to be in a critical situation after eating poisonous laddus meant for killing dogs in Korangi neighbourhood of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Korangi while detailing the incident said that a government official had put some poisonous laddus to kill dogs in the K-Area of Korangi, however, children playing in the area ate them, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

“One of the children breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital while five others are said to be in a critical situation,” they said.

SSP Korangi said that he received information regarding children eating poisonous laddus and immediately sent the concerned SHO to the incident site.

In another incident previously, a three-year-old boy died while his minor sister was rushed to a medical facility in critical condition, as they had allegedly consumed sub-standard chips in area of Chandi Market, Hyderabad.

As per details, a three-year-old boy identified as Humayun lost his life while his two and half years old sister, Aliza fell unconscious after having substandard chips in Hyderabad’s area of Chandi Market.

Aliza was rushed to a medical facility for treatment in critical condition.

According to ARY News correspondent, Nasir Hassan, the father of the children said his children fell unconscious, after having alleged poisonous chips from the market.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but doctors advised Aliza to shift to another hospital, after the death of Humayun,3, he continued.

