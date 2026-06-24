Child regains hearing through free cochlear implant at GIMS

The Cochlear Implant Centre at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has successfully restored hearing to another child, marking yet another milestone in its mission to provide advanced medical care to underprivileged patients.

According to hospital’s Spokesperson Jameel Hyder on Tuesday, the surgery was performed under the supervision of Dr. Junaid Mahesar and the dedicated ENT team. The procedure has enabled the child to hear for the first time, bringing immense relief and joy to the family.

Founder & Director GIMS, Captain (Retd) Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti, reaffirmed that the institute remains committed to making state of the art cochlear implant services accessible to children across Sindh completely free of cost.

He stated that GIMS continues to transform lives by combining medical excellence with compassion.

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Dr. Bhatti appreciated Dr. Junaid Mahesar and the ENT team for their professionalism and dedication in turning silence into sound and restoring hope for deserving children.

GIMS Gambat has emerged as a leading center for cochlear implant surgery in the region, providing the “gift of hearing” and building brighter futures for countless children.