Childhood video of Dananeer Mobeen goes viral

A Pakistani actor, digital creator, and social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen’s, old video from her childhood resurfaced on social media and it has instantly gained traction of many viewers.

In the clip, she is speaking to a PTV anchor. She confidently says, “I watch all your shows fondly and haven’t missed a single episode. Can I be part of your show?” The video shows her early passion for acting and her natural confidence in front of the camera.

The video has gone viral, attracting attention from fans who are impressed by her talent even at a young age on social media.

Dananeer Mobeen gained international fame with her viral video “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai.” She has a large following of 6.5 million on Instagram. Dananeer has appeared in four popular TV dramas so far.

Fans admire her acting skills and charming personality. She is reportedly preparing to make her film debut after her successful television career.