LAHORE: Police have recovered a 12-day-old newborn allegedly abducted from a house in Nishtar Colony and arrested a woman accused of kidnapping and taking the infant to Sheikhupura district.

According to ARY News, police arrested the suspect in Sheikhupura with the help of CCTV footage and recovered the baby safely.

During interrogation, the woman allegedly told investigators that she had been married for two years and had no children.

Police said the suspect developed a friendship with the newborn’s family while they were at a private hospital and later allegedly kidnapped the baby from their home before taking the infant to Sheikhupura.

According to investigators, the suspect travelled to Buddo Palli in Sheikhupura district, changing four to five rickshaws along the way in an attempt to avoid detection.

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Nishtar Colony Investigation In-charge Ghulam Murtaza, along with his team, traced the suspect through CCTV footage and other investigative methods before arresting her and recovering the newborn.

The recovered child was handed over to the family, while further legal action against the suspect is underway.

Earlier, a toddler boy named Azaan, who was kidnapped from a private housing society in Karachi, was recovered safely, ARY News reported.

Azaan was kidnapped from a private housing society located within the jurisdiction of Manghopir Police Station.

The kidnappers abandoned the child in Gharo area before fleeing.

Azaan’s father, Wahab, confirmed his son’s recovery and said that the child was safe and unharmed.

According to police, Wahab’s friend Ehtisham, along with his brother-in-law, kidnapped the child from Naya Nazimabad and transported him to Gharo.