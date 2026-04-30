Angoor Adda: At least five civilians, including three children, were injured after the Afghan Taliban opened unprovoked shelling at a residential area in Angoor Adda, South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to security sources, mortar fire hit the home of residents Kareem Khan and Rehmatullah, injuring five members of the same family. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical officer Dr. Ashfaq confirmed that five injured, including three children, were brought in for treatment.

Residents said the explosion was sudden and powerful.

An injured, Noor Ali, stated that the mortar shell fell directly onto the house, causing a loud blast. Another resident described the explosion as so intense that it shook the entire structure.

Local sources reported that cross-border shelling by the Afghan Taliban has continued to target civilian areas in Pakistan, with children among the most vulnerable, creating an atmosphere of fear in the region.

Security sources said that such incidents have been recurring in recent days.