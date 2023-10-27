Children among five dead in Lahore firing

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, at least five people belonging to one family were killed in Lahore firing, ARY News reported.

As per detail, the firing incident occurred in Lahore which resulted in the killing of three brothers, a cousin and their house servant.

The police officials said that unknown assailants opened the firing. it was not a case of personal enmity.

On October 20, Punjab Police and Safe City Authority conducted a joint operation and successfully apprehended a five-member dacoit gang from Lahore.

According to the reports, the Safe City monitoring team noticed five suspicious individuals roaming in Lahore’s Defense area and instructed the ‘Defense A police’ to check these five suspects.

During the check, the police officials recovered Rs 8 million of cash and 14 iPhones from the possession of the bandits.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arsalan Zahid stated that the police immediately took all five individuals in custody and started interrogation from the suspects.

The arrested suspects confessed to several incidents including snatching and robberies, however, a case has been registered against all five bandits, while the case has been processed for further investigation.