27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Children among five dead in Lahore firing

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: In a horrific incident, at least five people belonging to one family were killed in Lahore firing, ARY News reported. 

As per detail, the firing incident occurred in Lahore which resulted in the killing of three brothers, a cousin and their house servant.

The police officials said that unknown assailants opened the firing. it was not a case of personal enmity.

On October 20, Punjab Police and Safe City Authority conducted a joint operation and successfully apprehended a five-member dacoit gang from Lahore.

According to the reports, the Safe City monitoring team noticed five suspicious individuals roaming in Lahore’s Defense area and instructed the ‘Defense A police’ to check these five suspects.

During the check, the police officials recovered Rs 8 million of cash and 14 iPhones from the possession of the bandits.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arsalan Zahid stated that the police immediately took all five individuals in custody and started interrogation from the suspects.

The arrested suspects confessed to several incidents including snatching and robberies, however, a case has been registered against all five bandits, while the case has been processed for further investigation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.