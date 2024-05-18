Children among 13 dead as minitruck plunges into ravine in Khushab

KHUSHAB: In a tragic incident, at least 13 including children dead as a mini truck carrying a family plunged into a ravine in Punj Pir area of Khushab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Punj Pir where a minitruck fell into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of 13 people, including 5 children and four others sustained injuries.

The rescue officials stated that the deceased belonged to the same family, and were traveling from Bannu to Wadi Soon in Khushab when the accident occurred.

The eyewitnesses said that the driver took a sharp turn when the vehicle was at high speed and skidded off the road into the ravine.

Furthermore, the rescue teams have reached the spot of incident and the dead bodies and injured are being shifted to THQ Hospital.

In a separate incident, at least 18 people were killed and around 50 injured in an accident occurred with a truck carrying pilgrims to Shah Noorani shrine near Hub area of Balochistan.

As per details, the truck carrying pilgrims was on its way to Shah Noorani shrine from Karachi when it fell into ravine.

READ: 18 dead, 50 injured as pilgrims truck plunges into ravine near Hub

“The road mishap claimed 17 lives while the incident has left 40 injured, some of them critical,” Shahid Rind Spokesperson Balochistan government informed.

The bodies and injured were immediately brought to Karachi Trauma Centre for medicolegal proceedings and providing medical aid to the survivors.