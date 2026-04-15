KARACHI: In a shocking incident, the remains of a woman who went missing nearly 30 years ago have been discovered during excavation work inside a house in Orangi Town, Karachi.

The disturbing discovery was made in Gulshan-e-Bahar, where workers were digging to deepen a water tank at a house located in Arkania Colony, Street No. 14.

According to reports, the house had been purchased five years ago by a man named Yousuf from its previous owner, Fareed.

Construction and renovation work had been underway for several months when laborers uncovered human bones a few feet beneath the ground.

Alongside the skeletal remains, workers also found a pink dupatta, slippers, and pieces of clothing, triggering panic in the area as news spread rapidly.

The remains are believed to belong to Mumtaz Begum, who went missing in 1995 under mysterious circumstances. For decades, her children were told that their mother had left home with another man.

However, the truth began to emerge when the remains were discovered in the same house where she had lived.

Upon receiving the news, her three children, Shah Jahan, Ramzan, and Asma, rushed to the site. They were devastated after identifying the dupatta, slippers, and clothing as belonging to their mother.

Asma, who was only four years old at the time of her mother’s disappearance, recalled that she had returned home from a madrassa to find her mother gone. Their stepfather, Fareed Alam, had told them she had left on her own accord, a claim the family believed for years.

A murder case has now been registered against the stepfather, Fareed Alam, on the complaint of Asma.

The children allege that their stepfather frequently argued with their mother and had subjected her to severe violence shortly before her disappearance. They further claim he may have murdered her to seize her jewelry and property.

Fareed Alam has reportedly obtained pre-arrest bail.

The siblings continue to demand justice, questioning why their innocent mother was buried in silence for three decades.