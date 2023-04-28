Eight children injured in Lahore after high tension wire falls on roof

LAHORE: As many as eight children were seriously injured after a high-tension wire fell on children playing on the roof in Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, at least eight children sustained burnt injuries after the high-tension wires of the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) fell on children playing on the roof in the Chungi Amar Sidhu area of Lahore.

The injured children have been shifted to Mayo and Jinnah hospitals for treatment.

As per the neighbour’s statement, the injured children were transported to the hospital on a loader rickshaw due to the non-availability of an ambulance.

The Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, Rafia Haider, has taken notice of the incident and has ordered the Assistant Commissioner of Model Town to reach the spot immediately. Furthermore, she has requested the Medical Superintendent (MS) of General Hospital to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured victims.

Moreover, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Model Town has been directed to submit a report to determine the reasons behind the incident.

The uncle of one of the victims reported that the children were playing on the rooftop when a cable suddenly fell on them, causing the explosion. The incident has raised concerns among the residents of the area about the safety of the electrical wires installed by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).

The locals have demanded that WAPDA take immediate action and remove the wires, which have been known to cause electrocution in the past. They suggest that the wires be rerouted through the main road to ensure the safety of the residents in the area.

