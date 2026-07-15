Every journey leaves behind a story, but some journeys do far more—they change the way we see the world.

Our trip from Quetta to China was one such experience, opening a window into a nation that has transformed vision into reality through innovation, determination, and long-term planning.

The opportunity came through an invitation from the Center for Democracy and Climate Studies (CDCS), which organized a study tour for a delegation of Pakistani journalists to explore China’s development across different sectors.

With excitement and curiosity, thirteen participants from Balochistan, including journalists from Quetta, embarked on a journey that promised not only new destinations but also new perspectives.

As we travelled through Shanxi Province, every visit revealed another chapter of China’s remarkable development story. From modern industries to technological innovation, each destination reflected a country that continues to invest in its future while preserving the discipline and dedication that drive its progress.

Among the many places we visited, one destination stood out in a particularly meaningful way CRRC Datong Co Ltd For those of us coming from Balochistan, where the railway remains one of the oldest, most affordable, and most cherished means of transportation, stepping inside one of the world’s leading locomotive manufacturing facilities was both fascinating and thought-provoking.

Walking through the vast production halls, surrounded by precision engineering, cutting-edge technology, and highly skilled professionals, we witnessed how a traditional mode of transport has been reinvented for the twenty-first century.

It was a powerful reminder that railways are not merely trains running on steel tracks—they are symbols of connectivity, economic growth, and national progress.The visit to CRRC Datong was more than a tour of a factory.

It was a lesson in how innovation, research, and a commitment to excellence can transform an industry and shape the future of a nation. As journalists, we left with more than photographs and notes; we carried home valuable insights into how thoughtful planning and technological advancement can redefine public transportation and inspire sustainable development.

Looking back, the journey from Quetta to China was not simply about crossing borders. It was about crossing ideas, sharing experiences, and discovering how nations can learn from one another.