China accuses Trump of ‘pouring oil’ on Iran, Israel conflict

BEIJING: China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of “pouring oil” on the mounting conflict between Iran and Israel, after the US leader warned Tehran residents to “immediately evacuate”.

The sudden flare-up in hostilities has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel’s attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

Trump also issued an extraordinary warning on his Truth Social platform: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Asked about Trump’s remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: “Fanning the flames, pouring oil, making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict.

“The Chinese side calls on all relevant parties, especially countries with special influence on Israel, to shoulder their responsibilities, take immediate measures to de-escalate tensions, and prevent the conflict from expanding and spreading.”

China’s embassy in Israel on Tuesday also urged its citizens to leave the country “as soon as possible”, after Israel and Iran traded heavy strikes.