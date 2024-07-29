China agrees to conversion of three power plants on local coal: sources

ISLAMABAD: China has agreed to the conversion of three coal-fired power plants in Pakistan from imported coal to local coal, these plants generating most expensive electricity in Pakistan with imported coal.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Energy Minister Owais Leghari, currently visiting China, sources said.

These plants include the 1,320-megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, the 1,320 MW Hub Power Plant and 1,320 MW Port Qasim Power Plant, known for producing some of Pakistan’s most expensive electricity.

Chinese officials have also given a positive response regarding the re-profiling of these coal power plants, ensuring a shift to local coal, sources said.

The two countries have also decided over the future steps required to advance the conversion process from imported to local coal, sources shared.

Meetings between officials of Pakistan and China will continue to address the conversion and re-profiling of these power plants, according to sources.

The Chinese officials have also assured full support to Pakistan, regarding Panda Bonds, sources added.