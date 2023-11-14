China announces scholarships for Pakistani students

The China Scholarship Council (CSC) has announced providing research and study opportunities for Pakistani researchers and students in Chinese universities.

The Government of China has announced that it has designated the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for these scholarships for the academic year 2024–2025 on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

The deadline to submit online application on HEC portal www.scholarship.hec.gov.pk under learning opportunities abroad is Thursday, 28th December 2023.

According to HEC, the China Scholarship Council (CSC), entrusted by the Ministry of Education, People’s Republic of China, is responsible for the enrollment and the administration of Chinese Government Scholarship Program. Qualified applicants can apply for scholarships for Undergraduate/Bachelors, Masters & Doctoral/PhD programs in their respective fields of studies.

The designated Chinese universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts etc. for scholarship recipients at all levels.