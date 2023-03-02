China calls on all countries to play constructive role in Pakistan’s economic development

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday called on concerted efforts of all supportive countries to play a constructive role in the economic development of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

She said that the Western-led commercial creditors and the multilateral financial institutions were the basic creditors for developing countries and added, “So, China calls on concerted efforts of all parties to play a constructive role in the economic and social development of Pakistan.”

Mano Ning highlighted, “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and iron-clad friends. The two sides have supported each other.”

“China always carries out economic and financial cooperation with Pakistan and helps Pakistan to achieve steady economic growth, improve its livelihood and achieve independence development,” she added.

