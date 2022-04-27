China condemns suicide attack on teachers in Karachi University

BEIJING: China on Wednesday strongly condemned a suicide attack in Karachi University that claimed lives of four people including three Chinese teachers at the varsity but said that nothing could undermine China-Pakistan friendship, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for the China’ Foreign Ministry said that they strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting Chinese teachers at University of Karachi and express their condolences to the victims.

“Nothing will undermine China-Pakistan friendship,” the spokesman added.

We strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting Chinese teachers at University of Karachi and express our condolences to the victims. Nothing will undermine China-Pakistan friendship. — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) April 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that four people including three Chinese nationals were killed while several others were injured as a van caught fire after an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a van carrying teachers- mostly Chinese nationals- caught fire after a blast near the Confucius Institute leaving a number of passengers and security personnel injured.

Police say the van, which was carrying Chinese nationals from their residence inside Karachi University premises to Confucius Institute- a non-profit institute teaching Chinese- was targeted by a suicide bomber.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the blast and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Comments