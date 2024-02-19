China congratulates Pakistan for holding general elections smoothly

BEIJING: China on Monday congratulated Pakistan for holding general elections of the national and provincial assemblies steadily and smoothly and hoped that the political parties could work together to form a new government after the polls, ARY News reported.

“We noted that general elections in Pakistan were held in a generally steady and smooth manner, and we offer our congratulations,” China’s spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

“As a close and friendly neighbour, China fully respects the choices of Pakistani people and sincerely hopes that relevant parties of Pakistan will work together to uphold the political solidarity and social stability after the elections,” she added.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic cooperative partners and China hoped to work with Pakistan to build on the traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation in various areas and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

In response to a question about the delay in forming a government, she said that the Chinese side noted that the Pakistan election was generally steady and smooth and China respected the choice of Pakistani people.

“As to the situation you mentioned, we believe the relevant parties in Pakistan can stick to solidarity and work together to solve relevant issues,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that general elections of the national assembly and the provincial assemblies were held in Pakistan on February 8. After announcing the results, the political parties are now working on forming a government.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.

The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.