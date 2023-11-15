China continues to play constructive role for peace between Palestine-Israel

BEIJING: China will continue to work with relevant parties to play a constructive role in achieving lasting peace between Palestine and Israel through the “two-state solution,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

“We have stated our position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict many times. China condemns all actions that harm civilians and opposes any violation of international law,” she said during her regular briefing.

She said that China has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and an end to the war as soon as possible to avoid a more serious humanitarian disaster, and has been working hard to mediate in this regard.

“We will continue to work with relevant parties to play a positive and constructive role in efforts to cease fire and war, de-escalate conflicts, ease the humanitarian situation, and ultimately achieve lasting peace between Palestine and Israel through the “two-state solution,” she added.

About the situation in Gaza, she said that the Chinese side is worried and sad about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

As the rotating president of the Security Council this month, China will comply with the call of the international community, strengthen coordination with relevant parties, especially Arab countries, uphold justice, build consensus, and promote the Security Council to take responsible measures to de-escalate conflicts, protect civilians, ease the humanitarian situation, and restore the peace process. Responsibility and meaningful action, she added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese government’s special envoy for the Middle East issue and the director of the Department of Asia and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have recently visited relevant countries to mediate for peace.

“We will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the de-escalation of the situation,” she added.