China to provide 100mn doses of COVID vaccine by year end, envoy tells President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: China’s Ambassador Nong Rong on Monday called on President Arif Alvi and conveyed that the country would provide 100 million doses of COVID vaccine to Pakistan by year-end, ARY NEWS reported.

The ambassador informed that China would provide six million COVID vaccine doses this week while 100 million vaccine doses would be provided by the end of the year.

He also referred to the recently held Strategic Dialogue between the foreign ministers of the two countries last month and expressed the hope that the Dialogue would further push forward the relations between the two countries.

According to a handout released on Radio Pakistan, both sides emphasized the need for making collective efforts to promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region. The meeting also underlined the need to enhance cooperation in the field of Information Technology.

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to “One-China Policy” and firm support to China on core issues of its national interest besides also lauding the country’s support for Pakistan’s core national issues like Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Nuclear Suppliers Group and Financial Action Task Force.

Arif Alvi underlined that Pakistan is committed to the timely completion of the CPEC project that has huge potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

“Certain hostile players are not happy over the project and are trying to sabotage it but they would not succeed as both iron brothers are strongly committed to implementing the project,” he said.

The president underscored that the security of Chinese nationals, working in various projects in Pakistan, is the highest priority of Pakistan and the government is making all-out efforts for their protection and security.