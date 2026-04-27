China delivers first domestically built LNG carrier to boost clean energy sector

China recently celebrated a significant milestone in its high-end clean energy shipbuilding sector with the delivery of its first domestically designed and built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier. The vessel, named Georgetown, was delivered on Sunday at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s dock located in Nantong, Jiangsu Province.

The Georgetown measures 298.8 meters in length and 48 meters in width and was constructed at the company’s Haimen base. It features a dual-fuel low-speed propulsion system, a low boil-off rate, and strong environmental performance, making it the largest LNG carrier by cargo capacity ever completed in China.

LNG carriers are specifically designed to transport liquefied natural gas at temperatures as low as -163 degrees Celsius. Due to their complex design and construction requirements, these vessels, along with aircraft carriers and luxury cruise ships, are considered among the “crowning jewels” of the shipbuilding industry.

With the delivery of the Georgetown, China now has five shipyards capable of producing LNG carriers, enhancing the country’s standing in global shipbuilding capabilities.