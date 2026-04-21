China endorses Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate US–Iran peace talks

China has endorsed Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate US-Iran peace talks as the deadline for ceasefire nearing to its end.

According to details, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong called on Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both the leaders discussed focused on latest regional developments.

The ambassador conveyed China’s full support for and appreciation of Pakistan’s continued efforts to facilitate engagement between the U.S and Iran for sustained peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The deputy prim eminister reaffirmed Pakistan–China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He underscored the strength of bilateral ties, and emphasized the importance of sustained high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Earlier, China said on Tuesday that a US blockade around Iranian ports was “dangerous and irresponsible”, after US President Donald Trump threatened to sink any boats that sought to leave or dock there.

Trump had ordered the blockade of ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas in the Gulf following the failure of peace talks over the weekend.

The blockade came into force at 1400 GMT Monday (13 April), despite the United States and Iran agreeing to a two-week ceasefire days earlier.

“The US increased military deployments and took a targeted blockade action, which will only exacerbate tensions and undermine the already fragile ceasefire agreement and further jeopardise safety of passage through the Strait (of Hormuz),” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a news conference.