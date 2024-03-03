China felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on election as prime minister

China’s top leadership, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang on Sunday congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on his election as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, President Xi Jinping expressed confidence that under the leadership of PM-elect Shehbaz and Pakistan’s new government, and under the united efforts of all sectors of Pakistan, the country would be able to make new and greater achievements in the cause of national development and progress.

He stressed that China and Pakistan should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, continue to deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and create more well-being for the two peoples.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang of the State Council also sent a congratulatory message to the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected on Sunday as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan by securing 201 votes in the National Assembly defeating Omar Ayub Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council who received 92 votes. His victory was expected as MQM-P, IPP, and PPP have all backed the PML-N’s candidate.