BEIJING: Chinese researchers have developed a coal-based fuel cell that generates electricity through an electrochemical process rather than combustion, significantly reducing emissions by effectively turning coal into a “battery.”

Traditional coal-fired power generation is associated with high pollution levels, substantial carbon emissions, and relatively low efficiency.

In contrast, the new method converts coal’s chemical energy directly into electricity without burning it, avoiding the large-scale release of carbon dioxide that typically defines its environmental impact.

The breakthrough comes from a research team led by Xie Heping of the Chinese Academy of Sciences at Shenzhen University. The team has developed what it describes as a zero-carbon-emission direct coal fuel cell (ZC-DCFC).

This approach reframes coal as an electrochemical energy source rather than a fuel to be burned, potentially opening a new pathway for cleaner utilization of fossil resources.

How it works

In this system, coal is not combusted but instead undergoes a multi-step preparation process before use. It is first pulverized into a fine powder, then dried, purified, and surface-treated to enhance its reactivity. The processed coal is then introduced into the anode chamber of the fuel cell, while oxygen is supplied to the cathode side, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Inside the cell, coal particles are directly oxidized across an oxide membrane, triggering an electrochemical reaction that generates electricity instantly. This process eliminates the need for conventional stages such as steam generation and mechanical turbines, which are central to traditional coal power plants.

At the anode outlet, the carbon dioxide produced during the reaction is captured on-site and either catalytically converted into useful chemical feedstocks, such as synthesis gas, or stabilized into compounds like sodium bicarbonate. This closed-loop handling of carbon contributes to a system described as both clean and quiet in operation.

According to Xie, the Zero-carbon-emission Direct Coal Fuel Cells (ZC-DCFC) technology avoids the energy losses associated with combustion and heat-based engine systems, allowing for significantly higher theoretical efficiency compared to conventional coal power generation.