China to fund for homes to Pakistan’s flood-hit health workers

ISLAMABAD: China has decided to help Pakistan build homes for lady health workers affected in the last year’s unprecedented floods in country, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, Chinese government will also provide medicines and test kits to LHWs.

China will provide 307 million Yuan for lady health workers’ project. The country will provide 259.4 mln Yuan for construction of 7,878 housing units for lady health workers in all four provinces, sources said.

The LHWs will be provided prefabricated houses with 1.254 million estimated cost for each housing unit. “Each prefabricated house will comprise of one room, kitchen and washroom,” according to sources.

” After floods Pakistan had requested China for construction of homes for the flood-affected lady health workers,” sources said.

” Overall, 7,878 homes of lady health workers were affected in floods, 6,415 houses were thoroughly damaged,” sources said.

According to sources, 4,434 housing units for LHWs will be built in Sindh, 1,272 in Balochistan, 203 in Punjab and 506 homes in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The National Flood Response Coordination Centre has prepared feasibility plan for the project after consultation with the provinces, sources added.

