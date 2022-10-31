China offers 500 mln Yuan more for flood relief

ISLAMABAD: China has decided to donate 500 million RMB (Yuan) more for the help of flood victims in Pakistan, citing government sources ARY News reported on Monday.

China has announced the flood relief aid ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit of the country.

The country has promised additional relief amount for reconstruction in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan, sources said.

China has intimated to Pakistan about its offer for additional emergency assistance in flood relief,” sources said.

China had announced 300 mln Yuan flood relief aid to Pakistan in September, sources said.

According to sources during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit of China various memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed.

With additional 500 million RMB aid, China’s donation in Pakistan’s flood relief effort will reach to 800 mln renminbi (RMB), sources added.

Prime minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Beijing on two-day official visit to China tomorrow (Tuesday). On his maiden visit to China, he will hold talks with several Chinese delegations to further strengthen bilateral relations in diversified fields.

