China says opposes ‘use of force’ after Trump Iran warning

BEIJING: China said Thursday it opposed the “use of force”, in response to a question about US President Donald Trump warning he was weighing US military action in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Beijing “opposes any act that… infringes upon the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries, and opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations”, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

China urged countries in the Middle East, “especially Israel”, to cease fighting on Thursday after fresh exchanges of fire with Iran, and as US President Donald Trump warned he was weighing US military action in the conflict.

“China strongly calls on all parties involved in the conflict, especially Israel, to put the interests of the region’s people first, immediately cease fire and stop fighting,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister warned the United States Thursday against intervening in the war to back up its ally Israel, adding that his country was ready to defend itself in case of escalation.

“If the United States wants to actively enter the field in favour of the Zionist regime, Iran will have to use its tools to both teach a lesson to aggressors and defend its national security and national interests,” said deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi, according to state TV.

“Naturally, our military decision makers have all the necessary options on the table,” he added.