FM Qureshi flies tomorrow to China to call on counterpart: sources

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is all set to leave for China tomorrow upon an invitation of his counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi with whom to discuss the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) progress and Dasu incident, sources have confirmed on Wednesday to ARY News.

The FM’s visit tomorrow is set for Cheng city where he is scheduled to land on July 23 to stay until July 24.

In this visit, the sources have told ARY News, the two top diplomats, foreign ministers Qureshi and Yi, shall discuss bilateral matters and regional situations.

It is most likely that the developments made on the Dasu incident the past week will be discussed amid CPEC matters, sources said.

Key to recall that earlier this week, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that efforts are underway to create misunderstanding between all-weather friends Pakistan and China.

Efforts on to sow seeds of discord between Pakistan, China: Rasheed

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the investigation into the Dasu bus tragedy has been completed and China is satisfied with it.

Dasu tragedy happened a day before the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting, he added. The minister said Israel, India along the anti-Pakistan lobby have waged hybrid war against Islamabad.