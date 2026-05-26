ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Tuesday underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The two countries also expressed readiness to enhance cooperation on trans-boundary water resources.

The bilateral and regional issues were discussed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s four-day official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

According to a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the visit, both sides agreed to expand cooperation in areas including trade and economy, energy, digital economy, finance, scientific and technological innovation, artificial intelligence, information and communication technology, water conservation, and marine affairs.

The two countries also agreed to scale up personnel training, advance trade liberalization, and jointly safeguard the stability and security of industrial and supply chains.

The Pakistani side briefed China on the latest developments regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a matter left over from history and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the U.N. Charter, relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements,” the statement said.

Both sides also expressed readiness to conduct trans-boundary water resources cooperation under the principles of equality and mutual benefit. They reiterated the importance of maintaining international and regional peace, security, and stability.

Referring to the successful informal talks among China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan held in Urumqi, both sides stressed the need to prevent any individual, group, or organization — including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) — from using their territories to threaten regional security or carry out terrorist activities.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. The two sides reached broad consensus on further deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to safeguarding and strengthening bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, deeper mutual trust, practical cooperation, defense and security collaboration, and close coordination on regional and international matters.

The statement noted that Pakistan supports China’s vision of building a “Community with a Shared Future for Humanity” and backs the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI), Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by President Xi Jinping.

Pakistan also reaffirmed its strong commitment to the One-China policy, stating that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and that the Taiwan issue lies at the core of China’s interests.

“Pakistan firmly supports all efforts by China to achieve national reunification and resolutely opposes any form of ‘Taiwan independence,’” the statement said.

Pakistan further expressed support for China’s position on Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea, while China reiterated its unwavering support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and efforts to maintain national security and stability.

Both sides agreed to uphold the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law, and the principles enshrined in the U.N. Charter.

The two countries also pledged to jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive global economic order.

Pakistan and China agreed on the importance of preserving the outcomes of World War II and opposing attempts to revive fascism and militarism. They reaffirmed support for the post-war international order based on legal instruments such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation.

The two sides agreed to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, convene the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, and promote the upgraded development of CPEC 2.0.

They also agreed to move forward with the Karakoram Highway (Thakot–Raikot) realignment project in phases and further develop Gwadar Port into a regional connectivity hub.

Both countries welcomed third-party participation in CPEC projects under the framework jointly agreed upon by China and Pakistan.

China agreed to support Pakistan in enhancing agricultural production through various initiatives, encourage Chinese investment in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, and facilitate greater access for Pakistani agricultural products in the Chinese market.

The two sides also expressed willingness to launch more “small and beautiful” livelihood projects in infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare, and related sectors.

China will continue implementing its plan to provide 3,000 training opportunities to Pakistan between 2025 and 2029. Both countries also agreed to expand educational, cultural, and sister-city cooperation.

The Chinese side expressed readiness to work with Pakistan to fully implement the Global Security Initiative, establish the China-Pakistan Security Partnership, continue bilateral and multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation, and strengthen military-to-military ties.

Pakistan pledged to enhance security measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions operating in the country.

“China supports Pakistan in its continued and firm fight against terrorism,” the statement said. Both countries also called on the international community to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation and oppose double standards and the politicization of counter-terrorism efforts.

Pakistan also voiced support for China’s proposal to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, calling it a positive step toward promoting the responsible and inclusive development of artificial intelligence.

China, meanwhile, appreciated Pakistan’s initiatives aimed at strengthening multilateralism, peaceful dispute resolution, and regional cooperation during its U.N. Security Council Presidency in July 2025.

Pakistan also endorsed President Xi Jinping’s four-point proposal for safeguarding peace and stability in the Middle East. China appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in facilitating the temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran and hosting the Islamabad Talks.

Both sides reiterated support for the early implementation of the five-point initiative aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East region and pledged to contribute jointly toward lasting regional peace.

During the visit, the two countries signed several cooperation agreements across multiple sectors.