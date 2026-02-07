 FAW-VW recalls 206,012 Audi compact SUVs in China

Volkswagen’s joint venture with Chinese state-owned FAW will recall 206,012 units of the Audi Q2L produced in China between August 2018 and January 2025 over the risk of car body panels coming loose, China’s market regulator said on Friday.

Adhesives applied to bond the affected units’ C-pillar outer panels could deteriorate under “long-term high temperature and humidity conditions”, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

Panels could detach from the car during drives “in extreme cases”, which poses a threat to others on the road, it said.

Volkswagen launches autonomous ‘Gen.Urban’ concept in Germany

Volkswagen has launched a new autonomous vehicle onto the streets of Wolfsburg, Germany, with the Gen.Urban concept.

The Gen.Urban is a research vehicle which aims to see how passengers experience riding in a self-driving car as it drives autonomously in urban traffic and real-world driving scenarios.

The vehicle doesn’t feature a steering wheel or pedals, while passengers will be able to customise their preferences via an app or directly in the vehicle, including cabin temperature and ambient lighting.

The trial works by a test participant sitting in the driver’s seat, while a trained safety driver sits in the front passenger seat, who can intervene at any time using a specially developed control panel with a joystick.