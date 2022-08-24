China rubbishes rumours of CPEC slowdown during PTI rule

KARACHI: China’s consul general in Karachi, Li Bijian, rejected reports that the work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, had slowed down during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure.

Speaking to Urdu News, Li Bijian, ruled out reports claiming that work on the CPEC, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), had slowed down over the past three and half a year. “The work was slowed down due to Covid-19 pandemic and security issues. So-called claims that work paused due to the previous govt. policies are baseless”.

He also ruled out any disagreement between Pakistan and the Chinese governments. “China and Pakistan have always shared mutual trust, mutual understanding and mutual support, and are all-weather friends,” Li Bijan said.

“The change in policies affects the investment and the same thing is being seen in CPEC projects,” he said and expressed hope that all persisting issues would be resolved soon.

Li Bijian further said that China is working on power projects in Pakistan and termed the security of Chinese officials in the country as satisfactory.

“There were some security issues regarding Chinese officials in two provinces of Pakistan but we are satisfied with the measures taken by federal and provincial govt after recent incidents,” Chinese diplomat noted.

