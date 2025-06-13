China says concerned about Israeli attacks on Iran

China is paying close attention to Israeli attacks on Iran and calls on relevant parties to act in ways conducive to regional peace and stability, ARY News reported quoting a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that China is deeply concerned about the grave consequences that the operations may cause, and urges relevant parties to avoid further escalation of tension, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular media briefing.

China stands ready to play a constructive role in helping to cool down the situation, he said, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

Israel said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

“We are at a decisive moment in Israel’s history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.

“Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Israel targeted Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb, its ballistic missile program and its Natanz uranium enrichment facility, in an operation that would continue for days, he said.

An Israeli military official said Israel was striking “dozens” of nuclear and military targets including the facility at Natanz in central Iran. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.

Alongside extensive air strikes, Israel’s Mossad spy agency led a series of covert sabotage operations inside Iran, Axios reported, citing a senior Israeli official. These operations were aimed at damaging Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defence capabilities.