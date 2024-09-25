web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

China says tested ballistic missile with ‘dummy warhead’

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

China test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, the defence ministry said, making a rare announcement as Beijing flexes its military might.

The Chinese military’s “Rocket Force launched an ICBM… carrying a dummy warhead to the high seas in the Pacific Ocean at 08:44 on September 25, and the missile fell into expected sea areas”, the ministry said in a statement.

“This test launch is a routine arrangement in our annual training plan,” the ministry added.

“It is in line with international law and international practice and is not directed against any country or target,” it said.

Last October, the US Defense Department said China was developing its nuclear arsenal more quickly than the United States had anticipated.

China possessed more than 500 operational nuclear warheads as of May 2023 and is likely to have more than 1,000 by 2030, it said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.