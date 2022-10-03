China shows interest in importing donkeys from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce on Monday told the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce that China has expressed interest in importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan.

According to details, the Senate Standing Committee meeting on Commerce was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Zeeshan Khanzada to get a briefing on imports and exports.

During the meeting, Dinesh Kumar, a member of the standing committee, said that China is asking Pakistan to export donkeys as well as dogs.

Upon this, Senator Abdul Qadir said that the Chinese ambassador has talked about exporting meat from Pakistan several times.

Last year, the Punjab government has set up a farm in Okara district with an aim to export donkeys to earn foreign exchange.

The farm is said to be the first government-owned facility in the province where donkeys of great breeds, including American, will be reared for their export to China and other countries.

The donkey farm had been set up at Bahadurnagar Farm which is spread over an area of 3,000 acres.

The Bahadurnagar Farm’s manager Dr Mansoor Mubeen had said fast changing economic trends are bringing a revolution in rural areas. He hoped that the project would help local breeders to earn a livelihood.

