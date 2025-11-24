China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

BEIJING: China slammed on Monday Japan’s decision to push ahead with a planned deployment of missiles on an island near Taiwan, escalating a weeks-long diplomatic spat.

Japanese media on Sunday quoted Japan’s defence minister Shinjiro Koizumi as saying that the planned deployment of the missiles on Yonaguni island — which is close to Taiwan — was on track.

“The deployment can reduce the possibility of an armed attack on Japan,” Koizumi said.

Beijing-Tokyo relations have soured this month, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

China’s foreign ministry on Monday said Japan’s missile deployment was a “deliberate attempt to create regional tension and provoke military confrontation”.

“Coupled with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s erroneous remarks on Taiwan, this trend is extremely dangerous and warrants high vigilance from neighbouring countries and the international community,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Since 2016, the remote island of Yonaguni has hosted a base for Japan’s army, the Self-Defense Forces, which was established despite initial objections from residents.

Tokyo had previously announced plans to deploy the Type 03 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Guided Missile to defend the island against incoming air-to-ground missiles and aircraft.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Taiwan on Monday said that Japan’s strengthening of military facilities on Yonaguni “helps maintain security in the Taiwan Strait”.

“Japan is a sovereign country and it has the right to do everything necessary to protect the security of its own territory, as long as such actions do not threaten other countries,” Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Chih-chung told lawmakers.

“We believe this is helpful to our national interests, because Japan essentially has no territorial claims or hostility towards Taiwan.”