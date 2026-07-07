China storms, rain toll rise to 15 dead, 9 missing: state media

BEIJING: The death toll from severe storms and heavy rain in parts of China rose to 15 on Tuesday with nine more missing, state media reported, as leader Xi Jinping called for “all out” rescue efforts.

The central province of Hubei was hit by “severe convective weather” that left 11 people dead and one missing, state news agency Xinhua said.

Four more people died and eight are missing in the southern region of Guangxi, which has also been hit by extreme weather, state broadcaster CCTV said.

China’s leader Xi Jinping called for “all out” rescue operations, state media reported, after storms in central and southern China caused flooding and killed 10 people, with tens of thousands evacuated.

Xi stressed “the need to go all out in organising emergency rescue operations, treating the injured, and resettling affected residents, carrying out disaster prevention and relief work effectively”, state broadcaster CCTV said.