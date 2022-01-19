Chinese envoy thanks COAS Bajwa for providing secure environment to CPEC projects

RAWALPINDI: Chinese envoy to Pakistan, Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, matters pertaining to regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region.

The visiting dignitary thanked COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability, the ISPR added.

The Chinese envoy also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and reaffirmed the need for timely completion of remaining projects.

