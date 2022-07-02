China to bring 500 buses for Karachi under new transport service

KARACHI: After Peoples Bus Service, Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that government will launch a new bus service in Karachi in collaboration with a Chinese company, ARY News reported.

The development comes after a meeting was held between the Sindh minister and Chinese transport company for new buses for the port city.

Taking to Twitter, Sharjeel Inam said the Chinese company has submitted proposals for new buses for Sindh province. “Inshallah Transport department government of Sindh will work hard to resolve the transport issues of province.”

In a statement, Memon further said that the new bus service would have a total of 500 new buses.busses

The transport minister gave four months to the Chinese company to procure the new busses and bring them to Karachi. “After completing all the legal formalities, the fleet of 500 busses, should reach the port city in four months,” he said.

Meanwhile, another fleet of 30 buses for Peoples Bus Service has reached Karachi to join the bus service that was inaugurated recently by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Another Fleet of 30 Buses for “ Peoples Bus Service “ reached at karachi port last night. Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/C4f5jgGtoM — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) July 2, 2022

On the other hand, as many as 30 ‘red buses’ commenced their operation from North Karachi to Indus Hospital in Korangi on the second route of the Peoples Bus Service project yesterday.

The buses operate on Route 2 from North Karachi to Indus Hospital via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr, Sohrab Goth, Gulshan Chowrangi, NIPA, Johar Morr, COD, Drigh Road station, Colony Gate, Shah Faisal Colony, Singer Chowrangi and Landhi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday took a ride in a ‘red bus’ from Metrople Hotel and talked with commuters.

