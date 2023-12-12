China to enhance yuan-based trade with Pakistan: Gohar Ijaz

BEIJING: Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr Gohar Ejaz held a meeting with Chinese Vice Minister, Li Fei to further cementing economic ties and explore various opportunities in trade, commerce and investment, ARY News reported.

Both the ministers discussed the implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has now entered its second stage.

They expressed their resolve to further work on enhancing bilateral trade and investment by reviewing the China-Pakistan FTA and implementing the outcomes of the joint study conducted by the commerce ministries of both sides.

Dr Gohar Ejaz also highlighted government policies to facilitate foreign direct investment and mentioned the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a ‘Single Window’ interface for potential investors, promoting a unified approach to promote investments in Pakistan.

Later, the minister also concluded a series of productive meetings with business executives of leading State Owned Enterprises and private companies in China.

As part of efforts to boost China-Pakistan trade and commercial ties and building on the momentum from Prime Minister Kakar’s last visit in October, Dr Gohar Ejaz is undertaking a visit to China, along with 20 members of business delegation representing textiles, food, agriculture, chemicals, fertilizers, and technology sectors.