16.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

China to enhance yuan-based trade with Pakistan: Gohar Ijaz

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BEIJING: Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr Gohar Ejaz held a meeting with Chinese Vice Minister, Li Fei to further cementing economic ties and explore various opportunities in trade, commerce and investment, ARY News reported.

Both the ministers discussed the implementation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has now entered its second stage.

They expressed their resolve to further work on enhancing bilateral trade and investment by reviewing the China-Pakistan FTA and implementing the outcomes of the joint study conducted by the commerce ministries of both sides.

Dr Gohar Ejaz also highlighted government policies to facilitate foreign direct investment and mentioned the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a ‘Single Window’ interface for potential investors, promoting a unified approach to promote investments in Pakistan.

Later, the minister also concluded a series of productive meetings with business executives of leading State Owned Enterprises and private companies in China.

As part of efforts to boost China-Pakistan trade and commercial ties and building on the momentum from Prime Minister Kakar’s last visit in October, Dr Gohar Ejaz is undertaking a visit to China, along with 20 members of business delegation representing textiles, food, agriculture, chemicals, fertilizers, and technology sectors.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.