China tops AI patents, publications in new Stanford report

China is the global leader in several areas of artificial intelligence (AI), including the volume of AI publications, citation counts, total patent output, and industrial robot installations, according to a report released on Monday.

The report, produced by Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered AI, is part of the 2026 AI Index and has been tracking developments in AI since 2017. It covers different elements, including technical capabilities, research output, societal impact, and public perception.

Notable findings from the report indicate a narrowing performance gap between AI models in the United States and China, record-high adoption rates, and the fastest expansion of AI access ever recorded.

It demonstrates that AI capabilities are advancing rapidly, while efforts to measure and govern them are lagging. It also raises concerns over environmental costs, transparency, and the distribution of benefits.

The report highlights that the United States continues to produce more top-tier AI models and higher-impact patents than any other country, while also outspending all other nations in AI investment.

However, attracting top global talent has become increasingly challenging. Meanwhile, AI-driven labor-market disruption is shifting from expectation to reality, with younger workers affected first.

The Stanford report notes that responsible AI efforts are not keeping pace with technological advances.

Moreover, formal education is lagging behind technological development, and AI sovereignty is becoming a defining feature of national policy despite varying levels of capability. It adds that experts and the public hold markedly different views on AI’s future.