China unveils first Hangor-class submarine builit for Pakistan

The launching ceremony of the first Hangor-class submarine constructed for the Pakistan Navy took place in China’s Wuhan.

The ceremony, held at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s (WSIG) Shuangliu Base, was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

While addressing the ceremony he highlighted the importance of maritime security under the prevailing geo-strategic environment in the region and commitment of Pakistan Navy to contribute to ensuring safe and conducive maritime environment for all.

He added that Hangor-class submarines with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors will play a pivotal role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

While acknowledging the tireless efforts of China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company Ltd (CSOC), he expressed satisfaction with the project’s progress. He also highlighted that the project will surely add a new dimension to the ever-tested Pakistan-China friendship.

The statement said that the government of Pakistan signed a deal with CSOC of China for acquisition of eight Hangor-class submarines during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan.

Under the contract, four submarines will be built in China whereas the other four will be constructed in Pakistan at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) under Transfer of Technology (ToT).

These submarines will be fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to engage targets at standoff ranges.

The launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from Pakistan and China including representatives of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd and China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company Ltd.

Last year, the PN inducted two newly built Chinese Type 054 A/P frigates