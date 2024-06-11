China visit remained successful, says PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that his recent five-day visit to China remained successful as a high-powered delegation from Beijing would visit Islamabad soon.

The prime minister, chairing the meeting of the federal cabinet, told the members that the collective efforts by his team including the federal ministers and federal secretaries came to fruition and that the visit was a great opportunity to strengthen the Pakistan-China bilateral relations.

He said that despite the security issue highlighted during the engagements with the Chinese leadership and business community, the visit concluded with a “positive note.”

“I can say unequivocally that the visit ended with a positive note. During the conversation with the Chinese ambassador at the banquet hosted by the Communist Party Secretary during my visit to Shanxi province, I got a deep feeling that the visit reminded very successful,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked while apprising the cabinet members of his visit.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked all of his cabinet members particularly Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Dr Musaddik Malik and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and relevant federal secretaries for their collective efforts which led to the success of the visit.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that the collective efforts would lead to the swift and successful execution of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.