China vows 'countermeasures' after Taiwan launches intelligence website

BEIJING: China vowed on Wednesday to take “resolute countermeasures” in response to Taiwan launching a website for Chinese citizens to leak intelligence, state media reported.

China claims democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to take it, while Taipei accuses Beijing of using espionage and infiltration to weaken its defences.

The new platform created by Taiwan’s National Security Bureau (NSB) invites Chinese nationals “who share the same values of democracy” to collaborate on reporting on Beijing.

The NSB introduced the platform on Sunday with a one-minute, AI-generated video showing a Chinese civil servant witnessing colleagues being removed and investigated, “reflecting a pervasive atmosphere that everyone is on edge under China’s totalitarian regime”, it said in a statement.

China criticised the website on Wednesday, with its Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua saying it “undermined cross-strait relations” and reflected the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s “persistent confrontational mindset”, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

“We strongly condemn these actions and will take resolute countermeasures,” Chen added.

He warned that people who provide intelligence to Taiwan’s agencies will be held legally accountable.

“Chinese citizens, political parties, people’s organisations, enterprises, public institutions, and other social organisations all bear the responsibility and obligation to safeguard national security,” he added.

Taiwan’s NSB said that an “increasing number” of people have approached agencies on the self-ruled island “wishing to provide various types of information”.

Beijing regularly deploys fighter jets, warships and coast guard ships near Taiwan, and has held several major military exercises around the island in recent years.