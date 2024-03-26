China welcomes UNSC vote on Gaza, demands swift implementation

BEIJING: China on Tuesday said it welcomed a UN Security Council call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza five months into the grinding war, urging swift “action” to implement the resolution’s calls to halt fighting over the final weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

After more than five months of war, the UN Security Council for the first time Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after Israel’s ally the United States, which vetoed previous drafts, abstained.

All 14 other members voted in favour of the resolution, which calls for the truce to lead to a “lasting, sustainable ceasefire” and demands that Hamas and other militants’ free hostages seized in their October 7 attack that triggered the massive Israeli military campaign.

Beijing on Tuesday said it “welcomes” the move, noting the “conflict in Gaza is still raging, causing a serious humanitarian crisis”.

“The United Nations Security Council’s resolutions are binding, and we demand that the parties fulfill their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and take due action as required by the resolutions,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular briefing.

“We expect countries with significant influence to play an active role in supporting the implementation of the resolution.”

China, he said, “will continue to work with all parties to bring an early end to the fighting in Gaza, alleviate the humanitarian situation and promote the implementation of a two-state solution”.