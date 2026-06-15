China welcomes US-Iran deal, commends Pakistan mediation

BEIJING: China welcomed on Monday an agreement by the United States and Iran to end the Middle East war, commending Pakistan for its mediation efforts.

The US and Iran said they reached a deal to end the war on all fronts including Lebanon, and reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, though they offered little indication on the thorny question of Tehran’s nuclear programme.

“China welcomes the agreement… and expresses appreciation for the mediation efforts made by Pakistan,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news briefing, adding that Beijing hopes the deal would be signed as scheduled.

China “hopes that safe and free passage through the strait will be restored as soon as possible”, Lin added.

Saudi Arabia welcomes US-Iran deal

Saudi Arabia on Monday welcomed a US-Iran deal to end hostilities and kickstart peace talks, cautioning that any lasting arrangement should take into account the security interests of the region.

The kingdom welcomed “the agreement reached between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to end military operations and initiate detailed negotiations within 60 days to reach a permanent agreement,” the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on social media.

It also insisted that a lasting peace deal would be one “that takes into consideration the security interests of regional states, sticking to the principle of non-interference in the interior affairs of other countries”.

Egypt: US-Iran deal could be ‘turning point’ for Mideast peace

Egypt welcomed Monday an agreement announced by the United States and Iran to end the Middle East war, saying it could be a “turning point” for peace in the region.

“Egypt hopes that this agreement will constitute a major turning point toward strengthening mutual trust, laying new foundations for cooperation, creating a supportive environment for peace and advancing diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing remaining regional issues,” Cairo’s foreign ministry said.

World leaders on Monday welcomed the peace deal reached between the United States and Iran, brokered with Pakistan’s support, hailing it as a significant diplomatic breakthrough that could help restore regional stability, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and ease global economic pressures.