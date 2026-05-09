China wood flexoelectricity breakthrough enables self powered sensors

Researchers in China have made progress in understanding flexoelectricity in natural biomass, particularly in wood. Their work, published in Nature Communications, reveals how wood can generate electricity when bent, thanks to its unique structure.

The discovery by scientists from Lanzhou University opens up exciting possibilities for eco-friendly, flexible electronics and self-powered sensors that are both sustainable and high-performing.

Flexoelectricity is a fascinating phenomenon in which materials generate electricity under strain; this ability in natural materials like wood was less well understood before.

Lanzhou Universityfrom Lanzhou University explains that this effect is distinct from piezoelectricity, which occurs when materials are squeezed, and that it is a property shared by all dielectric materials. Its potential uses are broad, including sensing, actuation, and energy harvesting.

Due to wood’s complex, layered structure, detecting its flexoelectricity was challenging. However, the team creatively restructured the wood, combining electrical tests with control experiments to confirm its responsive behavior under bending.

According to Professor Wang Jizeng, wood’s natural features, such as its hierarchical structure, pore channels, and renewable nature, make it an ideal platform for this kind of energy technology.

The scientists also treated the wood to enhance its green credentials, demonstrating that natural biomass can be engineered for high-performance electromechanical functions.

They even developed a self-powered, flexible sensor made of wood that can detect tiny movements, such as finger or muscle movements, and convert them into electrical signals without an external power source.

Wang highlights that this discovery means wood can serve not only as a strong, load-bearing material but also as a key component in next-generation, eco-friendly electronic devices.

These innovations have compelling applications in wearables, health monitoring, and human-machine interfaces, highlighting the environmental and functional advantages of wood-based flexoelectric materials.