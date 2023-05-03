China’s foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of China, Qin Gang, would pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan from Friday, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson.

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said Chinse foreign minister would pay a two-day official visit to Pakistan – the first official visit since assuming office.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Chinese counterpart will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue. The Strategic Dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape.

The third round of Islamabad-Beijing Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang and vowed to bolster bilateral cooperation.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has always characterized Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, the Prime Minister office said.

Read More: PAKISTAN, CHINA VOW TO BOOST DEFENCE COOPERATION

PM Shehbaz Sharif extended his warm congratulations on the Chinese Premier’s recent election to this high office, which reflected the deep-seated trust of the Chinese nation and confidence in him, stemming from his many achievements in public service.

“The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s unstinting support to China on its core issues, including the “One China” policy, Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea, according to the statement issued by PM Office.

Comments