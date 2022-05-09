China’s skies turns bright red, video goes viral

The sky over Zhoushan city in China turned bright red and its video is going viral across social media platforms.

A report by a foreign news agency showed the sky over the Zhoushan city turned bright red under thick fog.

The people were shocked by the phenomenon and recorded the moment from their homes and streets.



The people speculated that it happened because of fires. Howevber, many considered it as bad omen because of the government’s strategy to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

There were all sorts of comments on the video.

“I have never seen anything like this before. It really amazes me that the sky can even turn red,” a user wrote whereas another stated, “Accidents will happen. I started to stock up on supplies.”

Social media, television and digital media outlets, in their explainers, said it was due to the refraction of natural light.

Zhoushan Meteorological Bureau stated, “When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public.”

A local media quoted China Aquatic Products Zhoushan Marine Fisheries Co and stated that it could have happened by a fishing boat that harvested Pacific saury.

An expert from China University of Geosciencesruled out speculations of the sky’s colour change because of negative activity of solar and geomagnetic system.

